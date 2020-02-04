Finfish farming attracts huge attention

A Legislative Council committee has released more than 230 submissions to an inquiry on fin-fish farming in Tasmania.

Several submissions have argued the strong credentials of, and regulations surrounding, salmon farming in the state's waters and benefits to regional communities.

Others have argued for better processes around farm expansions and highlighted known environmental risks.

Tassal chief executive Mark Ryan said the state's salmon industry operated within a complex system of environmental regulations that included 38 pieces of legislation, multiple regulations and hundreds of licence conditions.

He said there were many overlapping federal, state and local government requirements as well as international conventions to comply with.

Tasmanian Association of Recreational Fishing secretary Brian Hinson said while the aquaculture industry could provide community benefits, it could result in significant harm if not properly managed.

He said the industry had the potential to exclude recreational fishers from important fishing areas and create noise and visual pollution which damaged the experience of the activity.

Mr Hinson said it could introduce debris into the sea that could damage boats and put human lives at risk as well as pollute the marine environment with nutrients like antibiotics, antifoulants and other chemicals

"Serious problems have already been linked to aquaculture development," he said.

"Loss of amenity and the pollution problems in Macquarie Harbour are two examples.

"The underlying cause of these problems, is the current planning process, which fails to take into account the interests of recreational fishers and others in the community."

Tasmanian Seafood Industry Council chief executive Julian Harrington said marine debris was a continuing challenge for the salmon aquaculture industry.

"While TSIC supports a 'zero tolerance' approach to marine debris, the reality is the marine environment is a challenging workspace, and from time to time, equipment will be lost," he said.

Environment Tasmania strategy director Laura Kelly said there had been little to no public consultation on growth and biosecurity plans for the salmon industry.

She said there was approval processes for modifications to marine farming developments, as well as allocations and granting of new leases, lacked a credible procedure for gathering and publishing data.

Ms Kelly said all marine farm development plans and lease approval processes needed to include publicly released data related to an area's suitability for finfish farming, including oxygen levels, water temperatures and susceptibility to algal blooms and jellyfish blooms.

