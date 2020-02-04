Producers tighten security as livestock prices climb

Fast-rising cattle and sheep prices and delayed branding in drought-ravaged regions have prompted farming leaders and authorities to urge vigilance against livestock theft.

There are also calls for tougher penalties and a simplifying of the prosecution process.

Peak producer body in Queensland Agforce has urged producers who suspect they have had calves stolen to follow through.

Agforce cattle president Will Wilson said victims needed to stand up, for the good of the entire industry.

NSW Farmers Uralla branch chairman Richard Daugherty agrees.

His organisation called for mandatory gaol sentences for rural theft at its annual conference last year.

The motion also sought minimum fines of at least twice the recommended retail value of the stolen property be implemented and imposed.

Mr Daugherty, who led the push, said the consequences for livestock theft in particular had to be far more than 'just a slap on the wrist'.

"With higher cattle and lamb prices, we are hearing feedback about a lot of opportunistic theft at the moment," he said.

"And there are concerns producers may not bother following up, especially if it is only a small number of head they suspect they've lost.

"But livestock theft is very costly to our industry and needs to be stamped out."

Mr Wilson said Agforce was working with governments on measures to lessen the complexity of the prosecution process and to increase deterrents.

"In some cases, individual animal theft penalties have been nothing more than the cost of the animal," he said.

Many producers, particularly in Queensland, opted to not do a pre-Christmas round of branding due to either pushed-back mating times or for animal welfare reasons.

Mr Wilson said given the run of drought years, that was no longer uncommon.

Producers have reported stepping up surveillance on their properties, including installing cameras, locking up loading ramps not under direct supervision, ensuring all fences and gates are in good condition and padlocking or blocking entry and exit points at yards.

The Major Organised Crime Squad Rural in Queensland encouraged producers to report suspected livestock thefts as early as possible.

"It can often be six months or even a year after the fact that these reports are made which increases investigative difficulties," a police spokesperson said.

"Often stock reported stolen is located on neighbouring properties or deceased and these are factors which limit early reporting, due to fear of embarrassment by producers.

"Producers are encouraged to keep diaries, livestock records and property recording sheets to assist with any potential investigation.

"Any documentation is going to assist investigators."

The squad also said every property should consider motion activated cameras, which are becoming more part-and-parcel of any property.

The cost is minimal compared to the loss of stock, fuel tanks, sheds or equipment, the spokesperson said.

The theft of livestock was always an ongoing issue, not only in Queensland, but across Australia, police said.

"Livestock is a commodity that is valuable even in the worst of times and producers are encouraged to brand their stock and cross brand brought-in stock," the spokesperson said.

If anyone has information relating to livestock theft, they can report the matter through crime stoppers and remain anonymous by calling 1800 333 000.

