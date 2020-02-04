REGARDED as a jewel on the Macintyre River, the Moseley Dene aggregation is well known for its high quality soils.



Moseley Dene has been held by the Ubergang family for four generations and comprises of 1366 hectares (3376 acres) of heavy self mulching black soils, located five minutes outside of Inverell.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Moseley Dene.

The property's gently undulating topography and length of the river flats means there is very little unproductive country.

Moseley Dene has achieved outstanding yields for a variety of crops for more than a for 100 years. The property has also produces top quality weaners and prime cattle.

There are two sets of all weather access cattle yards on the property as well as a unused 300 head feedlot.

The Moseley Dene aggregation is regarded as a jewel on the Macintyre River.

The property also has abundant shedding and a silo complex.

Other improvements include a homestead with an inground pool and large entertaining area and two cottages.

Moseley Dene has abundant shedding.

Moseley Dene will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Sydney on March 6.



Contact Ron Berkley, 0417 612 660, Ray White Rural.

The story Inverell: Moseley Dene heads to auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.