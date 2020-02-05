NORTH Queensland's accredited Kurumba live export facility on the Norman River is on the market, to be sold through an expressions of interest process.

Offered by the family of the late John Kaus, the business was established in 2003 and consists of a private wharf, two moorings in the Norman River, holding yards, weighbridge, and a large 825sq m shed.

The 2.4 hectare (5.9 acre) property also has a large residence and office complex with the upper level balcony overlooking the Norman River.

The property has a private wharf and two moorings in the Norman River at Kurumba.

Marketing agent Peter Watkins said the property offered a unique opportunity as a live cattle facility or for a new business venture.



"Tourism, manufacturing, a service business, fishing or a great location to base your retirement, with a great residence and your own private mooring," Mr Watkins said. "It's all there."

Expressions of interest closing on March 6.

Contact Peter Watkins, 0429 383 041, Australian Ag Advisory & Management.

The story Kurumba live export facility on the market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.