Farmers on stage at EvokeAg

EVOKE AG will play host to the inaugural Farmer2Founder pitch event, to be held on Wednesday the 19th of February in Melbourne.



Innovative farmers from across Australia will have the opportunity to pitch their technology to a group of potential customers, investors, and industry representatives in an effort to raise awareness and help them develop their start-up businesses.

Farmers2Founders and AgThentic CEO Sarah Nolet said the farmers pitching were part of the Farmers2Founders boot-camp and pre-accelerator program.



"We see EvokeAg as an excellent convening location for the region, pitching here will ensure our farmers have exposure to the broader agtech and food tech ecosystem," she said.

"We want attendees to see our producers innovating and how they are often leading this charge rather than just being customers."

Ms Nolet said the evening would involve eight teams of farmers standing in front of the crowd to tell their story.

"The showcase will put them on stage for a few minutes each, allowing them to tell their story, explain what their product is and does and talk about where they are headed," she said.

Ms Nolet said Farmers2Founders was also looking for its next cohort of innovative producers.

"Applications for the ideas program are now open," she said.

"We will also be running a number of webinars and workshops over the next couple of months."

