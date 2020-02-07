Event for producers

Last chance for EvokeAg tickets

Machinery
HEAD TO THE CITY: An initiative of AgriFutures Australia, EvokeAg will be held on the 18th and 19th of February at the Royal Exhibition Builiding in Melbourne.

HEAD TO THE CITY: An initiative of AgriFutures Australia, EvokeAg will be held on the 18th and 19th of February at the Royal Exhibition Builiding in Melbourne.

Aa

EvokeAg will be held in Melbourne on the 18th and 19th of February

Aa

EvokeAg organiser AgriFutures Australia said farmers from a number of diverse agricultural sectors see value in attending the agtech conference and over 100 farmers from Australia and New Zealand were expected to attend the two day event.

"More than 70 national and international speakers will take to the stage, sharing their knowledge and stories from remote sensing technology, consumer-driven markets, biofuels, regenerative farming and more," organisers said.

"Primary producers will learn from the trailblazers of international markets.

"Farm-focussed program highlights include the Elders Platinum Partner Masterclass where Bruce Creek and Michael Wilkes will share their insights on how livestock farmers can adopt precision technologies to optimise their production efficiencies.

"Farmers Mark Mortimer, Brad Jones and Sue Middleton will share how the tech they are using on-farm has become a vital part of their business."

Discounted event tickets are available for primary producers.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.