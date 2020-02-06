Littleproud returns as Ag Minister

DAVID Littleproud has been reinstated as the nation's Agriculture Minister, however has offloaded the water portfolio.



Mr Littleproud previously held the agriculture role for a year and half, and it will combine with his other portfolios of drought and emergency management.

Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Michael McCormack was "delighted" to have Mr Littleproud back as Agriculture Minister.



"He's had experience at this before," Mr McCormack said.



"He knows full well the impact this summer has had on our regional areas and particularly our farmers."

A number of industry bodies have already endorsed Mr Littleproud's appointment, including the Cattle Council of Australia and CropLife.

Mr Littleproud was among a number of Nationals named in the cabinet reshuffle, which was brought about to replace Senator Bridget McKenzie who resigned from the front bench after the sports rort scandal and reward those who stayed loyal in the recent party leadership spill.



Keith Pitt picked up the water, resources and northern Australia portfolios, while Andrew Gee was promoted to Regional Education and Decentralisation Minister.

Darren Chester was retained as Veteran Affairs and Defence Personnel Minister, however moves from the outer ministry to the front bench - the first time veteran affairs has been in cabinet since 1993.

Kevin Hogan was elevated to the outer ministry as Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister and Michelle Landry added Assistant Minister for Northern Australia to her responsibilities.

Mr McCormack said the reshuffle represented "a blend of experience and new talent".