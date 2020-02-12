Mount Lonsdale auction on March 12 | Video

THE Douglas family's significant Maranoa property, Mount Lonsdale, is certain to generate plenty of interest among rural property buyers.

The 8146 hectare (20,131 acre) freehold property is located 14km north of Mungallala and is said to have a carrying capacity of 1400-1500 adult cattle equivalents.

Comprising of a very attractive mix of downs and developed brigalow country, the property has been systematically developed by the Douglas family during the past 73 years.

There are a variety of beneficial land types. The combination of established buffel, Mitchell grass and newly developed country enable the property to safely maintain a reasonable stocking rate through average seasons.

Mount Lonsdale is located 14km from the Warrego Highway on an all weather access road and 150km from the Roma Saleyards.

Mount Lonsdale comprises of a very attractive mix of downs and developed brigalow country.

A key feature is an impressive, near new set of cattle yards, which were built in 2013. There is also an attractive a property map of assessable vegetation (PMAV), and there are large areas of blade ploughed, pulled and pelleted developed areas.

The property is watered by two bores, four major dams and multiple smaller dams. The bores are interconnected and service each of the paddocks via mostly 63mm poly pipe.

Mount Lonsdale has an impressive set of cattle yards, which were built in 2013.

The property is on the inside of the wild dog barrier fence and is fully exclusion fenced.



There are 33 paddocks making the property suited to rotational grazing.



The fencing is described as being in good to very good condition.



Mount Lonsdale is located 14km from the Warrego Highway on an all weather access road.

There is also a five bedroom homestead as well as a second five bedroom residence.

Mount Lonsdale will be auctioned online by Resolute Property Group on March 12.

Contact Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, or Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, Resolute Property Group.

