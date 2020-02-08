Littleproud needs to hit the ground running as Ag Minister: NFF

WITH the agriculture industry facing a number of challenges, it's "critical" new Agriculture Minister David Littleproud hits the ground running, the National Farmers' Federation president says.



Mr Littleproud took over the portfolio from Senator Bridget McKenzie, who resigned from the position following the sports rort scandal.

NFF president Fiona Simson said given Mr Littleproud had previously served as the Ag Minister for 18 months, he was the obvious choice.

"For us, when we looked around at the MPs, he was the one best placed to hit ground running," Simson said.

READ ALSO

"We felt [Mr Littleproud] would be the quickest one to get his feet under the table."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison singled out Ms Simson in the ministerial announced, stating she would be "delighted" by Mr Littleproud's reappointment.

"Delighted is a strong word, but we are very pleased he's been returned to the role," Ms Simson said.

"We've faced a significant amount of change, with a number of Agriculture Ministers over the years, the recent merger of the agriculture and environment departments, and a new department secretary.



"Coupled with that, it's a time we face a significant number of challenges with bushfires, floods, drought and trade issues."

Ms Simson said it was a bonus that Mr Littleproud also held the drought and emergency services portfolios



"He's across the current challenges we face as well as someone could be," she said,



"He was also ag minister when we launched our strategy for a $100 billion agriculture industry by 2030, so he's across that as well.



"It's important that he can effectively deal with the current challenges, while keeping his eye on the opportunities."

Cattle Council chief executive Travis Tobin hoped the new minister would pay particular attention to trade opportunities with the European Union and the United Kingdom



"Unlocking these new trade opportunities is critical given the red meat sector is Australia's largest trade-exposed manufacturing industry," Mr Tobin said.

Chief executive of plant science industry body CropLife, Matthew Cossey, said Mr Littleproud had proven to be "passionate advocate for agriculture".

"CropLife looks forward to working with Minister Littleproud and the Government to ensure Australia's farming sector remains a world-leader," Mr Cossey said.

"There is still work to do to further improve the performance of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority to ensure Australian farmers have timely access to the crucial innovations of the plant science industry."