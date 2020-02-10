Disgruntled Nats MP quits the party following leadership dramas

DISGRUNTLED Queensland MP Llew O'Brien has quit the Nationals to sit on the cross bench following that party's leadership dramas, however it remains to be seen if the move is anything more than symbolic.

Mr O'Brien backed Barnaby Joyce in his failed leadership and is reportedly frustrated none of the former leader's supporters were elevated in the following cabinet reshuffle for the sake of party unity.



The Wide Bay MP will remain a member of the government, however will no longer sit in the Nationals' party room.

"O'Brien joined the LNP at its inception and remains a member of the LNP. O'Brien will not make any statements until after he has met with the Prime minister," a spokesperson for Mr O'Brien said.

Last week, Mr O'Brien flagged his interest in crossing the floor to vote against the government on specific issues, including the government's national anti-corruption commission.

A former police office, Mr O'Brien has been calling for the commission to have more powers to fight corruption.

As Mr O'Brien was a government backbencher and not bound by cabinet solidarity, he was already allowed to cross the floor as he saw fit and speak out against government decisions. Moving to the cross bench does not change that.

Mr Joyce, who has also signalled his intention to cross the floor, says he tried to talk his colleague out of the decision to quit the party.

He described the situation as very sad, but vowed to keep lines of communication with Mr O'Brien open.

More to come.