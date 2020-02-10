The best of the best Australian dairy and cheese products were announced at this year's Australian Grand Dairy Awards, held in Melbourne on Thursday night.



This year's grand champions - the highest scoring dairy and cheese products - both went to Victorian producers, with Berry's Creek claiming the cheese crown for their Oak Blue, and Fonterra the top dairy product accolade for their Western Star Salted Butter.



Victorian producers claimed the highest number of champion titles, taking out seven of the 19 categories, whilst Western Australia followed with four, NSW with three, South Australia and Queensland with two and Tasmania with one.



Celebrating its 21st year, the AGDA are the premier dairy awards within the Australian dairy industry.



Organised by Dairy Australia, there were 400 products entered this year, including cheeses, ice creams, milks, butters and gelato.



AGDA convener Alexandra Kury said the awards were the highest accolade in the dairy industry.

"It's a testament to our farmers and producers, whose hard work and dedication to their craft inspires some of the highest quality dairy products in the world," Ms Kury said.



Other Victorian winners included Berry's Creek Gourmet Cheese's oak blue, Fonterra Australia Cobden's Western Star Salted Butter, Floridia Cheese's Ricotta, That's Amore Cheese's Gelato Tartufo and Diavoletti, Gundowring Fine Foods' Licorice Icecream and Prom Country Cheese's Venus Blue.



South Australian producer Beston Pure Foods won the People's Choice Award for their Edwards Crossing Vintage Cheddar Black Wax product.



The story Victorian producers lead the way at dairy awards first appeared on Stock & Land.