Animal activists report slammed

The Victorian goat farmer, targeted by animal rights activists, has described a Parliamentary inquiry report into their actions as a win for protestors.

John Gommans closed down his Gippy Goat farm, Yarragon, after being repeatedly hit by activists, who broke in, stole his livestock and harrassed his staff.

"I think it was a win for the vegans," Mr Gommans said.

A Legislative Council committee brought down its report into the Impact of Animal Rights Activism on Victorian Agriculture last week.

Chair Northern Metropolitan Region Labor MP Nazih Elasmar said he felt the report was highly supportive of the farm sector.

"Our recommendations address the problems raised with us by people across the state and will help to build public confidence in an industry that is vital to Victoria and that has high standards of animal welfare," Mr Elasmar said.

Mr Gommans said the committee's 15 recommendations didn't seem to follow what he said were "comprehensive and correct" findings.



"The activists stated objective of having security cameras on every farm, is now more likely, because the reccomendations from the inquiry did not address covert surveillance," Mr Gommans said.

Inquiry politicised

He was also concerned the recommendation to examine alternative farming practices for shredding male chicks and "blunt force trauma" on goats, pigs and cows.

"Some people will define blunt force trauma as a bolt gun," Mr Gommans said.

"If farmers and the meat industry are not able to use a bolt gun, then there is - in effect - no humane slaughter, at all.

"My hope is the government bins it, or consults with industry bodies, to have something proper and workable - this certainly isn't."

He said the inquiry had been "heavily politicised", due to the inclusion of Western Victoria Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick.

"I suspect the government is fully aware of the balance of power in the Upper House and the report does smack of wanting to stay in power, at the expense of rural communities."

Mr Gommans was among industry bodies and representatives who expressed concern about several of the key recommendations, in the report.

Recommendations that have raised the industry's ire include the first one, which encouraged the government to consider "the need to codify public interest exemptions."

Victorian Farmers Federation president, David Jochinke said the organisation believed this was a step too far.

"We already have appropriate avenues in place to allow whistle-blowers to report suspicion of animal cruelty, we don't need to create a regulatory environment that could give rise to vigilante behaviour," Mr Jochinke said.

Mr Gommans said the report's focus on biosecurity meant it did not provide answers to the question of privacy versus public interest, which had led to farm and abattoir invasions.

"That's only part of the picture," he said.



"When you look at the NSW legislation, it provides for heavy penalties for breaches, and not only for biosecurity," Mr Gommans said.

"I note the inquiry left all aspects of the right to farm unanswered."

Public access

Mr Jochinke said the VFF was supportive of recommendations that encouraged improved public access to regulations, animal practices and guidelines.

"The VFF and its membership are already working with the Victorian State Government to provide transparency and education around changing trends in diet in conjunction with modern farming practices," Mr Jochinke said.

"Any new recommendations being imposed on industry need adequate consultation to ensure they are fit for purpose.

"As an industry we always seek to improve farming practices above minimum standards, provide transparency and meet consumer demands."

Mr Jochinke welcomed the recognition that animal activists did have an impact on farmers, their businesses and homes.

"The VFF endorses committee's recommendation that penalties need to put in place to provide adequate safeguards for farmers who run legitimate businesses," he said.

"The VFF has been consistent calling for the introduction of $1000 (or greater) on-the-spot-fine for any individual trespassing on a farm or agricultural enterprise.



"Further, individuals can be fined up to $220,000 and corporations up to $400,000."

Abattoir owners and the Australasian Meat Industries Employees Union supported the roll out of closed circuit television in meatworks, but also also raised concerns.

Victoria Valley Meat Exports, Trafalgar, part-owner Peter Polovinka said his works was processing between 200-250 cattle a day.

He described cameras as "a win for everyone.

"We have got cameras everywhere on our sites, that's for everybody, to make sure we are covered for security reasons," Mr Polovinka said.

"Animal welfare is very important, as far as I am concerned, we look after our animals, and don't have any problems."

AMIEU Victorian secretary Paul Conway said some abattoirs already used CCTV.

"The only fear I would have with any of that is that even in the best of circumstances, you are killing animals for human consumption - there is no way of making that pretty," Mr Conway said.

Should footage be leaked to the public, it would be damaging to the meat industry.

"I don't have a problem with them being installed, if it's being used to stamp out animal cruelty and focuses on animal welfare.

"That's my primary concern, other than that, I don't have an issue, at all."

Prominent Melbourne butcher, Peter Bouchier, said he didn't see the need for CCTV in all abattoirs.

"There is always a percentage of people who do the wrong thing, in any workforce, there's always the bad apples, who bring down the good ones," Mr Bouchier said.

"It comes back to staff training and company policies, that kind of thing."

CCTV move slammed

But Australian Dairy Farmers was scathing of the recommendation to install CCTV in abattoirs.

President Terry Richardson said it was a missed opportunity to show the Victorian Government had farmers' backs.

"This is a missed opportunity that fails to give farmers the peace of mind that they will be protected against the criminal activity of extreme activists," Mr Richardson said.

"Farmers are suffering from increased stress and fear of being attacked by activists sometime in the future, just for doing their jobs."

Mr Richardson said animal activists trespassing onto farms or committing other crimes should be held to account by the criminal justice system.

"No-one is above the law and farmers have a right to farm without the threat of invasion, sabotage or biosecurity outbreak posed by animal activists," he said.

Mr Richardson said he doubted intallation of cameras would deter extremists from protesting at dairy farms.

"The best way to prevent their reckless behaviour is to fix a penalty that matches the crime," Mr Richardson said.

"Regardless of what this report says, the Victorian government must strengthen criminal penalties for trespass, or it will send a message to all farmers across the state that their safety is not as important as vegan ideology."

Political response

State opposition Agriculture spokesman Peter Walsh said instead of backing farmers, the government had sided with those who wanted to push extreme anti-agriculture agenda on Victorians and end livestock farming.

The Coalition rejected the committee's recommendation to legislate stronger protections for animal activists caught trespassing on Victorian farms.

The coalition committee members, including Eastern Victoria Region Nationals MP Melina Bath, were unable to support the majority report.

Agriculture Minister Jaclyn Symes said she would give due consideration to both the majority, and minority, reports, released by the committee.

"I like the way they've gone down the biosecurity angle, that's a really big concern for our farmers and is a big concern for me as Agriculture Minister," Ms Symes said.

She agreed that deterrents needed to strengthened.

