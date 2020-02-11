Agriculture minister slams Hanson on dairy

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has warned One Nation leader Pauline Hanson that her push for a minimum price on milk could destroy the dairy industry.

Just days after returning to the agriculture portfolio, Mr Littleproud has been reported by Australian Associated Press as calling Ms Hanson's minimum milk price policy a "cruel hoax".

"This simplistic, populist notion is dangerous," he told AAP last Thursday.

"It's reckless. Politicians need to actually grow up and show some maturity and understanding of the complexity of the world we live in."

Mr Littleproud said there were factors like international trade agreements to take into account.



"Anyone (who) listens to Pauline Hanson, even if you're outside the dairy industry, you should be frightened," he said.

"This will destroy agriculture. This is serious stuff."

"We are a nation of 25 million people. We produce enough food for 75 (million).

"If we don't engage with the world, if we don't trade with the world, agriculture is buggered."

In November Labor teamed up with Ms Hanson's and others in supporting a Bill to introduce a minimum farm gate milk price.

