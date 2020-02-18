Tenterfield's grazing, orchard opportunity | Video

OFFERED to the market for the first time in nearly four decades, Bald Rock is a distinctive property with located in prized blue granite country in the highly sought after New England region.



This exceptional 947 hectare (2340 acre) Tenterfield grazing property comprises of 17 separate lots, divided into 32 paddocks, most of which are connected by a central laneway.



Bald Rocks is current estimated to have a carrying capacity of 800 feeder steers or 450 breeder units.

Bald Rock features two separate homes.

The livestock management infrastructure includes large timber cattle yards complemented by a hydraulic crush, Ruddweigh system and three way hydraulic draft. There are also two 5000 litre molasses tanks on the property.

Three large weaner yards are connected to smaller paddocks. The property has permanent water from three separate creek systems and is also supplemented by 23 dams.



George and Fuhrmann's promotional video for Bald Rock.

The main house is a modernised, five bedroom, weatherboard home featuring large open plan living, a chef's kitchen, timber lined sunroom, large well lit bedrooms, two bathroom and three toilets.



The second house is a modern, open plan home built in 2010, featuring two large bedrooms, a three car garage and a shed.



The property features a mix of open grazing pasture with both native and improved pastures, lightly timbered country and 60ha of timbered area, bordering state forest on the eastern boundary.



Bald Rock also features income producing orchards with 4000 apple and 1200 cherry trees, serviced by drip fed irrigation.



Bald Rock will be auctioned by George and Fuhrmann in Tenterfield on March 19.



Contact Darren Perkins, 0428 660 324, George and Fuhrmann.

