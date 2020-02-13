E coli scare forces Lion to recall Dairy Farmers milks

Lion Dairy and Drinks is recalling Dairy Farmers full cream white milk products because of potential microbial contamination from E. coli.

The one- and three-litre milk lines involved have use by dates of February 24 and 25.

The recall relates specifically to its Dairy Farmers three litre full cream white milk products (use by February 24) and one litre full cream milk (use by February 25) sold in NSW.

Lion is in the throes of selling off its dairy division to China's Mengniu Dairy, which has agreed to pay $600 million for the national milk processing business and its numerous white and flavoured milk brands.

The dairy business, owned by Japanese brewing and food giant, Kirin, was on the market for more than a year before the sale was announced in November, subject to regulatory approvals.

The dairy and drinks division is part of the broader beverage and food company, Lion Group, which includes many of Australasia's favourite brands in beer, wine and dairy.

Lion said the milk recall was made because the milk may cause illness if consumed.

It immediately moved to recall the products from the market.

The recall did not impact other Dairy Farmers dairy products made in NSW or in other states.

Supermarkets

The products in question were bottled at the Lion's Penrith dairy manufacturing site and distributed for sale across NSW through Coles, Woolworths and IGA stores and some independent milk bars, cafes and convenience stores.

Lion said there had been no consumer complaints to date regarding these products.

"Lion Dairy and Drinks is committed to the highest standards of quality and safety and consumers and customers can be assured that we are undertaking a thorough investigation and will put in place steps to mitigate it happening again," the company said in statement .

"We encourage anyone who has consumed the Dairy Farmers three litre or one litre full cream white milk product with the respective Use by Dates and made and sold in NSW and who feels unwell to seek medical advice as required."

Anyone who had bought the impacted products should not consume them but dispose of the product and call the Lion Dairy and Drinks on 1800 677 852 for a full refund.

"We regret inconvenience this may cause consumers and customers."