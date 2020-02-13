Uesi delivers wild coastal weather as interior stays dry | Maps

INLAND Queensland appears set to remain dry as now Category 2 Tropical Cyclone Uesi continues to weaken on its southwards track.

PREVIOUSLY: 'Cyclone Uesi weakening, tracks south'.

Imagery from the Fiji Meteorological Service showed Uesi heading towards Lord Howe Island and due east of the Sunshine Coast this morning.

BoM's four day forecast through to Februay 20.

They same Fijian imagery and computer generated mapping from the Australian Government's Bureau of Meteorology mapping shows much of the interior being either cloud free.

However, falls of 15-25mm are shown from the Queensland/NSW border through to about Mackay during the next four days.



BoM's eight day forecast through to Februay 20.

Those predicted 15-25mm rain bands cover a significantly larger part of Queensland over the next eight days.

The BoM mapping shows 1-5 mm falls over some of the interior during the next eight days.