CROYDON, a 1454 hectare (3592 acre) cattle property in the Roma district, has sold at auction for $3.54 million.

Offered by Paul Weir, the property sold to Brian and Delma Sutton and Brad and Yasmin Vidler, Roma.

The sale price is equal to about $2434/ha ($986/acre).



Marketing agent Daven Vohland said the property had received 12 inspections with 10 bid cards issued reflecting the ongoing strong demand for top quality cattle country.

Buyers Brian and Delma Sutton and Brad and Yasmin Vidler with vendor Paul Weir, and auctioneer Daven Vohland, Elders Rural Real Estate, Roma.

Located in the tightly held Bymount district 65km north of Roma, the carrying capacity is regarded as 350 breeders or the equivalent dry cattle.

UPCOMING AUCTION: 'Highly regarded Iona on market'.

About 60 percent of the property is belah country with areas of scattered brigalow, bottletree, box flats, apple tree, sandlewood, wilga with a small area of pine.

Infrastructure includes a comfortable, five bedroom air conditioned home set in an established garden.

There is buffel grass pasture throughout the property along with Flinders, Mitchell, and blue grass as well as medics and herbages in the winter.



The Weir family had owned Croydon for just on 20 years, operating a bull breeding and commercial cattle enterprise.

The marketing of Croydon was handled by Daven Vohland, Elders Rural Real Estate Roma.

The story Croydon sold at auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.