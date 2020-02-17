A VERSATILE Western Downs farming and grazing operation is heading to auction through Ray White Rural Dalby on March 19.



Banyula, located 34km south west of Tara with access off Bullock Head Road, has been home to three generations of the Ellis family since 1977.



The property covers 2262 hectares (5589 acres) of undulating brigalow/belah country running up to box/ironbark ridge country.

Selling agent, Roger Lyne, said Banyula was an excellent, well watered, mixed farming operation consisting of cultivation, improved pasture and natural grasses to run cattle and sheep.

Banyula's water storages are now at full capacity.

Banyula currently has about 800ha of cultivation, 720ha of improved pasture with the balance being natural grasses.

There is about 120ha of cutter barred country that was been planted to bambatsi in April 2018. That country is now ready to run livestock. The property is divided into 20 paddocks.



Vendor Gary Ellis said the majority of the dams were desilted in December. Good rain had seen most storages now at full capacity.



Improvements include a four bedroom home, machinery sheds, cattle yards, a shearing shed, sheep yards. The property is divided into 20 paddocks.

Banyula will be auctioned by Ray White Rural Dalby on March 19.



Contact Roger Lyne, 0427 698 866, or Andrew Kirtley, 0400 598 866, Ray White Rural, Dalby.

MORE READING: 'Glenmorgan: Morwenstow heads to auction'.

The story Ellis family's Banyula on the market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.