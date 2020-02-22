Citrus Outlook Forum set for March

THE Australian citrus industry is gearing up for its major meeting of the year - the bi-annual Citrus Market Outlook Forum.



Melbourne will host this year's event on March 3 and 4, with more than 150 representatives from the growing, packing and marketing sectors of the citrus industry expected to attend.

With all the key players in the Australian citrus industry gathered in one venue, the event provides networking opportunities, not only during the forum itself, but also during the official dinner event.

Citrus Australia has pushed to create an energising and informative program of speakers, and facilitate networking and business opportunities.



Topics to be covered include food safety, consumer demands, retail citrus trends, global challenges, opportunities in India, tracing plant material, orchard and shed technology, plus much more.

Part of the event will be a Port of Melbourne boat tour. The tour will depart from Victoria Harbour in Docklands, and include Victoria Dock and Appleton Dock, the port's more historic facilities, before visiting the container terminals at Swanson Dock.

Part of the Market Outlook Forum will be the naming of this year's citrus industry awards.

Categories include the Value Chain Innovator Award and the Hall of Fame inductee.

