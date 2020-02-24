Billy Creek offered with 900 megs of irrigation water

A UNIQUE North Queensland farming operation backed by 900-plus megalitres of water is generating major interest among beef and cropping producers alike.



Offered by Geoffrey and June Blair, the 1314 hectare (3247 acre) property has more than 900 megalitres of water storage plus untapped bores and wells.



Billy Creek is located 15 minutes from Proserpine and 25 minutes from Airlie Beach and is well described as having much more to offer than meets the eye.



Billy Creek is currently running 400 mixed cattle with the capacity to run an additional 200 head.

With 90 per cent of the level property cleared, there is an opportunity to grow a wide range of crops. These have included soybeans, beans, watermelon, sorghum, mung beans, cane and forage sorghum.

There are also big areas of improved pastures including pangola, Rhodes grass, seca stylo and wynn cassia.

The property is fully fenced with lane way system and cattle yards.



Improvements include a recently renovated, four bedroom home, and four sheds located across the property, including a workshop near the house.

Plant and equipment offered with the property includes four tractors including a Case 7810 tractor, a Hesston 5670H round baler, a John 1460 mower conditioner, a John Deere 4010 hay loader, two 100m span irrigators, a land plane, Pederick rake, pumps, fuel tanks, and irrigation pipes on a trailer.

Billy Creek also has access to the tidal Gregory River.



There is also passive income generated from a sand mining lease on the property.



Billy Creek is being offered on a walk in, walk out basis. Expressions of interest close with Elders on March 20.



Contact Robert Murolo, 0418 799 934, Elders.

