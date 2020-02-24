US restores beef access to Brazil

THE United States has restored access to its markets for Brazilian beef, much to the despair of its own cattle industry.

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association in the US says it has serious concerns about the re-entry.

Senior director international trade and market access Kent Bacus said NCBA had frequently questioned the lack of scientific evidence that was used to justify Brazil's initial access to the US market in 2016.

"Unfortunately, we were not surprised when Brazil forfeited its beef access to the US in 2017 due to numerous food safety violations," he said.

Brazil was then required to undergo a thorough science-based inspection and audit process. The USDA now believes Brazil has addressed the concerns.

"Given Brazil's history of foot-and-mouth disease and its track record of repeated food safety violations at ports-of-entry, you can rest assured that NCBA will keep an eagle eye focus on all developments with Brazil and we expect nothing less than the highest level of scrutiny from USDA and customs officials," Mr Bacus said.

"Should Brazil continue to have food safety or animal health issues, we expect the US government, including Capitol Hill, to take all necessary and immediate action to protect US consumers and US beef producers."

NCBA also feels the re-entry of Brazilian beef further exacerbates concerns about the use of "Product of USA" labels.

NCBA is pushing for voluntary origin labels with verified source claims, arguing this would provide transparency in labeling without violating international trade obligations.