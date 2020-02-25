Crystalbrook Farm delivers cattle, cane

THE Pratt family's substantial Whitsunday region cane and cattle operation Crystalbrook Farm is on the market, to be sold through an offer to purchase process.



Marketed by Elders, the highly productive 1996 hectare (4930 acre) aggregation is an investment scale asset near Proserpine in the Whitsunday region.

The farm has 342ha of laser leveled, flood irrigation country under cane. A further 700ha is cleared and is also suitable for cane. The quality soils are also described as ideally suited to high value horticulture.

A further 700ha has been cleared and is described as suitable for cane.

Crystalbrook Farm has a significant water rights portfolio totalling 2915 megalitres. Water is sourced from overland flow and on-farm storages, bores, the Kelsey Creek Scheme and the Proserpine River.

Located in close proximity to the Proserpine sugar mill, the property has been significantly improved, including water harvesting, drainage and reuse initiatives.

Crystalbrook Farm boasts high quality pastures giving it an estimated carrying capacity of 400 breeders plus followers.

Improvements include two sets of cattle yards, machinery sheds, fuel storage.

The grazing country is divided into 10 paddocks with the fencing described as being in fair to good condition. Livestock water is sourced from natural waters, dam, tanks and troughs.



Contact Robert Murolo, 0418 799 934, Elders.

