Granitevale offered with 1800 branded cattle

JASON and Paula Cox's highly developed 6878 hectare (16,996 acre) Townsville property Granitevale Station is on the market, complete with 1800 branded cattle.



To be auctioned by Slaney and Co and Landmark Harcourts in Townsville on March 31, the freehold property is in seven titles and is located only 30 minutes drive from the centre of Townsville.

Backed by an abundance of water, a reliable rainfall, well established pastures and a variety of quality soil types, the carrying capacity is estimated to be 2000 breeders.

Granitevale is described as having undulating ridge and open forest grazing country, opening out onto larger, flat areas giving way to flatter and gently undulating country, which is mainly cleared to the south. Large areas of farming or improved grazing country are possible.



Granitevale Station is located 30 minutes from the centre of Townsville.

The property is said to be well suited to breeding, backgrounding, fattening or stud applications. It is also described as having opportunities in eco-tourism and subdivision.

Granitevale is predominantly timbered with Moreton Bay ash, poplar and blue gum, cockie apple, bloodwood and ironbark. Soils vary from more gravelly granite-based red soils on the ridge country, out to more fertile deep loams on the open and flatter areas along the creeks.

The pastures are described as being in excellent condition and mainly consist of black spear, urachloa, wynn cassia, seca stylo, other legumes and native species. The more open areas are said to suit leucaena.

The higher quality country is also said to have irrigation potential, watered either by bores or from storages.



There are two major water courses: Central and Banana creeks, and by a number of secondary tributaries, all of which run into the nearby Ross River. Together with wells, bores and dams, the plentiful water supply ensures an abundance of wildlife.



Granitevale is being offered with about 1800 good quality branded Brahman and Brangus-cross cattle plus unbranded followers. The herd includes 935 breeding age females, 605 weaners, 297 mixed sex followers, and 30 bulls.

Granitevale has two major water courses: Central and Banana creeks.

There is a very attractive, four bedroom homestead boasting a large entertainment area and an inground pool, overlooking paddocks and a permanent creek.

There is also a three bedroom cottage, staff quarters, workers accommodation, two large sheds, a workshop, and a hay shed.

Granitevale has 17 paddocks, plus holding paddocks and about 17km of laneways connecting the two sets of cattle yards. Fences are mainly three and four barb on steel posts and wooden posts.

A brand new 20,000KW solar unit with batteries and a 16KVA Kubota diesel generator supplies power to the entire homestead complex, sheds and quarters.



Plant and equipment offered with the property includes a 150hp John Deere tractor with slasher, bucket and forks, Ford tractor with spray tank, Polaris ATV buggy, zero turn mower, truck with a water tank, LandCruiser ute, Honda quad bike, fencing material, steel, fuel tanks and a molasses/lick silo.



Contact Henry Slaney, 0429 872 985, Slaney and Co, or Gary Johns, 0427 241 250, Landmark Harcourts.

The story Granitevale offered with 1800 branded cattle first appeared on Queensland Country Life.