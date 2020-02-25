HELEN De Costa is a regular face at the weekly Wagga livestock markets.

She has a keen interest in the beef cattle industry and will represent Australia when she heads to New Zealand next month for the World Hereford Conference.

Helen, who works for H Francis and Co, has been selected to compete in a multi-skilled event called the Young Breeders Competition from March 7 to 13. During that time her skills will be scrutinised on a variety of different modules.

"We are tested on our knowledge of the beef industry both practically and theoretically," she said.

There are various sections included where participants judge stock, provide oral presentations to a panel of judges. They are also assessed on their ability to clip an animal in addition to their handling capabilities.

Two Australian teams will compete. Helen is in the white team and she will be joined by Lachie Woodcock of Tasmania, Alicia Trovatello of Victoria and Janet Cantwell of NSW.



RELATED READING:

Kieren Martin and Connor Evans of NSW and Annie Pumpa and Brandon Sykes of Victoria are in the red team.

"It is a real honour to be selected and go over and represent your country against other passionate people from around the world ... it's certainly one I never thought I would be able to do," Helen said.



"I've been fortunate to win a couple of awards through the Hereford breed ... one was winning the Hereford Youth Ambassador back in 2015," she said. In addition to also working in the livestock agency business Helen has a cattle stud called Double H Livestock.

For the past eight months she has worked for H Francis and Co. "I'm pretty lucky to be in a job where I get to work with my passion every day and I am continuously meeting new people and help them get the best results they can," Helen said.

The story Ready to represent Australia at Young Breeders Competition in New Zealand first appeared on The Rural.