Woods Group purchases Agrifoods Australia

QUEENSLAND-based Woods Group is aiming for a seamless transition following its recent purchase of fellow Sunshine State business Agrifoods Australia.

Director at Woods Group Bruce Woods said the acquisition of Agrifoods Australia, previously owned by Rob and Megan Anderson, was a natural fit for their Goondiwindi-based organisation.

Dalby-based Agrifoods Australia has operated in one guise or another since 1967 and was involved in grain buying, with a strong focus on pulses along with grain packing and grading.

Mr Woods said Woods Group had been in touch with growers and customers and the feedback was positive.

"I think they see it as a good thing, they are pleased it is a Queensland-based family business is taking over another family owned operation rather than a big corporate entering the space," he said.

"We want to continue to support local farmers in our area as well as support the local community and local events, and that is the message we'd like to get out there."

In terms of staffing, Mr Woods said the permanent Agrifoods staff had been reemployed.