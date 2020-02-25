Jewell of the Macintyre: Inverell Station

BILL and Maggie Fanning's showpiece Northern NSW property Inverell Station is noted for its dryland cropping and breeding/fattening capabilities.

Listed through CBRE Agribusiness and Bob Jamieson Agencies, the 1758 hectare (4344 acre) NSW Northern Tablelands property is located 5km from Inverell on the banks of the Macintyre River.



Lot One is Inverell Station Homestead (2ha), Lot Two is Inverell Station Homestead Block (160ha), and Lot Three is Inverell Station (1596ha).



Inverell Station is noted for its high quality cattle production.

The property features quality soils well suited to a range of cropping, fodder and grazing enterprises.



There is more than 500ha of quality dryland farming country. The balance features established native pastures well suited to backgrounding and breeding cattle. Sheep have also been run on the property.



The historic carrying capacity of Inverell Station is considered to be 650 cows with replacement heifers and progeny to export feed weights with additional backgrounding when seasonal conditions permit.

More than 500ha has been planted to oats.

Rising from alluvial river flats fronting the Macintyre River and Swan Brook to gently undulating cropping comprising black self-mulching basalt soils to lightly timbered hills well suited to a breeding and fattening enterprise.

Water for livestock is sourced from 5km of Macintyre River and 9km double frontage to Swan Brook. Automatic pumping systems supply multiple tanks and troughs on the property.

Inverell Station is well known for its numerous improvements including an immaculate two-storey homestead featuring both a pool and tennis court. There is also a manager's residence, and machinery sheds.

Inverell Station is being offered through an expression of interest process, as single operation or as three separate assets, closing on April 2.

Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, or Josh Ledingham, 0457 099 445, CBRE, or Bob Jamieson, 0428 669 313, Bob Jamieson Agencies.

The story Jewell of the Macintyre: Inverell Station first appeared on Queensland Country Life.