Qld buyer: Wollogorang under contract

LARGE scale Gulf of Carpenteria cattle operation Wollogorang and Wentworth are under contract to a Queensland pastoral family.



Offered by TBG Agri Holding Limited, an Australian subsidiary of Tianma Bearing Group in China, the significantly developed operation was offered on a walk in, walk out basis with 30,000 cattle.

Both the name of the buyer and the contract price remain undisclosed.

More than $7 million has been spent upgrading and developing new infrastructure as well as a significant investment in genetics.

TBG paid $47m to cattleman Paul Zlotkowski for Wollogorang and Wentworth in 2015.



The contract was negotiated by Bruce Douglas and Wayne Bean from Ray White Rural.



The Wollogorang/Wentworth operation totals 705,198 hectares (1.74 million acres) and is being offered with 30,000 cattle.

The property is comprised of two pastoral leases. Wollogorang covers 576,198 hectares (1.42 million acres) in the Northern Territory and Wentworth 129,000ha (318,766 acres) in Queensland. The operation totals 705,198ha (1.74m acres).

There is 80km of coastline, 12km of which is accessible through Wentworth.

By plane, Wollogorang is 500km north west of Cloncurry, with good access to the property on bitumen and formed gravel roads.



