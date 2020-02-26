North ignored basin first flush rule: VFF

THE decision to allow floodwater harvesting in the northern basin continues to create fallout, as Victorian farmers say the "first flush" rules were ignored.



NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey declared a floodwater harvesting embargo as the recent rainfall rushed down the state's northern river system, however the embargo was lift just days later.

The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) hit out at the actions of both the NSW and Queensland governments, saying they ignore the "first flush" rules established to protect water for downstream.



VFF water council chair Richard Anderson pointed out the hypocrisy of Ms Pavey's decision, given she criticised Queensland for allowing its irrigators to harvest floodwater and called for the government to revoke its decision.

"Yet a few weeks on and flows now reaching New South Wales they too think it's OK for the pumps to be turned on," Mr Anderson said.



"This recent rain is a first flush for the system and should have been protected to ensure it reached the southern basin and Menindee Lakes.



This recent rain is a first flush for the system and should have been protected to ensure it reached the southern basin and Menindee Lakes. - Richard Anderson, VFF water council

"The inequity of how the Basin Plan is being implemented simply cannot continue, the northern basin cannot continue to take water with little or no measurement or compliance."

It was revealed the NSW bureaucrats sent out an email after backflipping on the embargo, seeking "urgent" advice from irrigators for examples of how the rain might damage their water harvesting infrastructure.

Mr Anderson said the whole process lacked transparency, something basin communities were crying out for.

"This seems like the NSW government scrambling to justify their decision after it was already made," he said.



Meanwhile, National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson took aim at Ms Pavey, saying the embargo "shouldn't be necessary in a well-managed system with transparent rules".

"Up and down the [Murray Darling Basin] the NSW Minister's handling of the embargo was one thing that was raised with us repeatedly," Ms Simson said.



"Imposing embargoes late on Friday afternoons without notice, consultation or the required clear and transparent process gives no one confidence ... likewise lifting them without the same clear principles and process creates unfairness and uncertainty.



"No one gains in the long term from ad-hoc, non-consultative approaches where Ministers attack other states yet don't properly address the complex concerns of the communities in their own state."

The story North ignored basin first flush rule: VFF first appeared on Stock & Land.