Providore category added to Fresh Awards

SYDNEY Markets has expanded the Fresh Awards with the first time inclusion of a Providore of the Year Award.

The brand-new award category will recognise a fresh fruit and vegetable providore that is excelling in the industry.

The Fresh Awards encourage and recognise best practice and innovation in the growing and retailing of fresh produce and flowers across NSW and the ACT.

Sydney Markets' Fresh Awards manager, Sue Dodd, said fresh produce providores were an integral link in the supply chain, procuring and delivering fresh fruit and vegetables to fine dining restaurants, cafes, airlines, cruise lines, pubs, clubs, hospitals, hotels, aged care providers, caterers, government institutions and facilities.

"The new Providore of the Year Award allows us to recognise the hard work and dedication of providores and the contribution they make to the food service industry," Ms Dodd said.

The 2020 Providore of the Year Award nominees will be judged by a panel of industry experts including feedback from independent food safety and workplace health and safety specialists who will critique the businesses.

The crowned winner will demonstrate a high degree of competence across a number of areas including: produce quality, food safety, product knowledge, customer service, communications, innovation, business presentation and operations branding and marketing.

The winner will be announced at the Fresh Awards gala event to be held at the International Convention Centre Sydney on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

The 2020 Fresh Awards Providore of the Year Award prize pool includes:

The Title: Fresh Awards - 2020 Providore of the Year

$1000 cash prize

$2000 advertising package

$3000 promotional video package

A winner's trophy and Fresh Awards winners logo

$400 credit to start their day with coffee and breakfast at a café in Sydney Markets

The winner will be promoted across Sydney Markets' various social media channels, on the Sydney Markets Fresh Awards website and published in Sydney Markets publications.

Entries are now open for submission via the Fresh Awards website, closing on March 18, 2020 at 5pm.

Nominations can be made by chefs, food and beverage business owners or managers who utilise a providore's service, or providores (or their staff) can self-nominate.

Sydney Markets' Fresh Awards also recognise greengrocers, florists, produce growers, flower growers and wholesalers.

Sydney Markets chief executive officer, Brad Latham said the new category will recognise the important role fresh produce providores play in the food service industry.

"The Fresh Awards is a timely reminder to us all about the importance of supporting high quality small businesses that contribute so much to our communities," he said.

For more information, visit: freshawards.com.au

The story Providore category added to Fresh Awards first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.