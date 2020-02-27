Milligan Farms offered with 5100 avocado trees

A LARGE scale avocado orchard, held under single family ownership for 49 years in the Noosa Hinterland, is on the market.



Offered through CBRE Agribusiness, the 126 hectare (311 acre) property Milligan Farms has 45ha planted with 5100 avocado trees.

The property features a four bedroom, two bathroom brick home, a secondary four bedroom timber home and a machinery and packing shed.



There is said to be the potential to develop a further 50ha with avocados, citrus or mango trees or allow the area to be grazed by cattle.



Milligan Farms is described as a turnkey operation, able to purchased in production.

Crop and equipment are available to be included in the sale upon negotiation.

Contact Josh Ledingham, 0457 099 445, or Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, CBRE Agribusiness.



