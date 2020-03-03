Optimism remains despite reduced macadamia forecast

DESPITE a revised down 2020 crop forecast, macadamia growers remain upbeat particularly after recent rain in key growing areas.

Growers from the Bundaberg region were given an update on current issues facing the industry at a MacGroup meeting at FNC Plantations last week.

The Australian Macadamia Society (AMS) recently announced a drought-affected 2020 crop of 36,500 tonnes in-shell at 3.5 per cent moisture (39,000 tonnes at 10pc moisture).

This was down from the 43,500t (3.5pc moisture) crop of 2019, a drop of some 15pc, and was the second consecutive lower-than-expected forecast due to dry conditions.

It's also a long way from the record 49,300t (3.5pc moisture) crop of 2018.

The AMS reported the largest macadamia producing region of Bundaberg had its driest ever year on record in 2019, while the second largest producing region, Lismore, NSW had its driest spell since 1903.

AMS chief executive officer, Jolyon Burnett, said irrigation in Bundaberg made the conditions easier to manage but placed pressure on water availability.

"However non-irrigated regions were unable to mitigate for the conditions," he said.

But as the 2020 harvest began in Bundaberg in the past fortnight, there were signs of a possible turnaround in weather fortunes.

Mr Burnett said substantial recent rainfall in all growing regions had helped to ease the extreme conditions.

"There is visible improvement to orchard soil and tree health. Growers are continuing to focus on improving their orchard floor management, which is integral to managing soil moisture," he said.

At least one major processor offering a 2020 nut-in-shell price of $6/kg.

PRACTICAL: University of Queensland's Femi Akinsanmi, tells growers how to identify branch dieback and treat it.

Last year's dry conditions were particularly felt at the orchard level with special focus given at the meeting to the rise of bark beetles on stressed crops, due to lower tree sap flows.

Branch dieback was also highlighted as something growers needed to keep an eye out for with the University of Queensland's Femi Akinsanmi encouraging growers to recognise the symptoms and prune hard to avoid trees dying completely.

Global demand remains

ON the marketing front, Australian Macadamia Society marketing general manager, Lynne Ziehlke, said although the industry was going into the coming season "without a lot of inventory", there was still strong demand worldwide for macadamias.

Figures displayed showed demand dropped off slightly in 2019 but this was in line with global supply.

"If we can produce the crop, the market is out there," Ms Zielhke said.

She said there was still growth to be found in food manufacturers like snack food makers, ice-cream manufacturers and breakfast cereal producers, looking to macadamias to add something special to their products.

HEALTHY: Australian Macadamia Society marketing general manager, Lynne Ziehlke, says there is still strong demand for macadami nuts.

"Food manufacturers might be excited by macadamias but if they can't get them, that will stall," she said.

She said while Asia remained a key export destination, the AMS was keen to explore further opportunities in the United States, which would require extra funds and research.

Mr Burnett said the Australian macadamia industry continued to remain focused on both improving productivity and investing in innovative global marketing.

"An exciting new two-year marketing campaign will commence in mid-2020 and feature new consumer campaigns plus new market research that will explore opportunity areas for macadamias," he said.

