Grains industry news in brief 29.2.20

APVMA improvements

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority's (APVMA) received good news in its recent performance reviews with an improvement in its on time completion rates.

Data showed the APVMA completed 87 per cent of applications within the prescribed timeframe for the December quarter.

There was also significant improvement in the on-time assessment of major product applications during the December 2019 quarter which increased to 80 per cent, up from 60 per cent in the September 2019 quarter.

Big year again for Russia

RUSSIA is set to be the number one wheat exporter in the world for a third straight year if US Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts prove accurate.

The USDA is predicting a slight decline in Russian wheat exports year on year from 35.7 million tonnes to 33.5 million, well below the record it set in 2017-18 of 41.4 million tonnes, but still well above other rivals.

Total Russian wheat production is expected to be 73.5 million tonnes, up from 71.6m tonnes last year.

GRDC emerging leader award

THE GRAINS Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) has issued a grains industry young gun with an award.

Sarah Noack has been presented GRDC southern region 2020 Emerging Leader Award

The award was presented to Dr Noack, the research and extension manager for the Hart Field-Site Group in the Mid North, at today's GRDC grains research update in Adelaide.

Seed of Light winners

The 2020 Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Southern and Western Region Seed of Light Awards have been won.

In the west, an expert in soils, crop nutrition and fertiliser won the award while in the south a South Australian grower and consultant took out the honour.

Wayne Pluske was the winner in Western Australia while Bill Long was victorious in the southern zone.

The northern region winner is yet to be announced.