AFGRI Lake Grace branch expands coverage

AFGRI Lake Grace branch is on the move with a staff of 17 to provide for a customer base covering 10,000 square kilometres.

And an enthusiastic branch manager Tyson Bell had plenty to bring Torque up to speed on.

Two new salesmen have been added to the staff in the past 12 months to boost the sales department.

Joining resident salesman Jamie Eggers, are Rohan Ballard and Ned Richmond-Brown.

Rohan is the latest addition after working on his cousin's farm at Lake Grace and is keen on precision gear having used John Deere guidance and steering kits while on the farm.

Ned migrated from France 10 years ago and says he was drawn to the big gear after working in the parts department at Bunbury Machinery.

"It's a big shire and I really like the technology in the machines," Ned said.

Tyson said it was exciting to have the investment by AFGRI in the area.

"It has really helped us with our capacity to meet customer expectations," Tyson said.

"And it's great to have such a business in an important agricultural area offering good careers to encourage people to stay here."

Meanwhile, AFGRI Equipment Moora and Wongan Hills branches are looking for sales representatives.

And according to Josh Schruers (Moora branch manager) and Brendon Barrett (Wongan Hills branch manager) you don't have to be super experienced.

Enthusiasm for the industry and good people skills will count highly and the successful applicants will receive full in-house product training, including courses with John Deere University.

Incidentally, the AFGRI Academy induction day will be held next Tuesday with 25 apprentices selected to work in the company's 14 branches.

If you're planning a career move, the farm mechanisation industry has plenty going for it.

