Kilcoy tackles coronavirus trade gridlock

Kilcoy Global Foods has flown hundreds of tonnes of premium beef products to its Chinese operations in response to China's vessel shipping restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The 747 chartered flight left Sydney International Airport on Saturday bound for Shanghai, transporting in excess of $2 million worth of market-leading cargo to support the Chinese market with fresh Australian beef.

KGF is believed to be one of the only meat companies in Australia that is continuing its beef supply into China, demonstrating its commitment to providing solutions to meet customer demand for high-quality beef products.

KGF CEO Dean Goode said: "China is an important buyer of premium Australian beef and we are passionate about providing every opportunity to supply our high-quality product to the Chinese market 365 days of the year."

Premium, award-winning KGF-branded products were on board the flight, including Ebony Black Angus, Kilcoy Pure and Carrara 640 Wagyu.

KGF Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Fearn Cholerton said "assured supply, even in times of uncertainty, is a hallmark of the Kilcoy business. Therefore, it's of utmost importance that we continue to identify appropriate solutions for our customers."

"Our commitment to the Chinese market is demonstrated via our creation of an integrated sales, importation and distribution model with assets owned and businesses established by KGF. This is unique for Australian beef companies and enables us to not only identify customer needs, but allows us to respond with promptitude," Mr Cholerton said.

"It is quite remarkable to reflect on how our company has developed over recent years. Our growth speaks for itself, however our ability to meet demand like that of the Chinese market and overcome challenges such as the ones we currently face in market is a testament to our belief in driving growth, yet remaining agile - we owe it to our customers, employees and business partners to think globally, yet find local solutions."



KGF is a nature-to-plate food solutions enterprise with a footprint spanning Australia, the United States and China, and the ability to export to more than 30 countries worldwide.