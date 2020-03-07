Southern Slopes opening

A property due to go under the hammer later this month in the renowned Holbrook district combines agricultural diversity and first-class infrastructure with classy lifestyle features.

Maybank is owned by former top-ranked endurance equestrian Meg Wade and her husband Chris Gates.



The pair bought it 12 years ago as a property of 580 hectares (1433 acres), later adding the adjoining Part High Plain of 170ha (420ac), and are selling now to semi-retire.

The resulting aggregation of 750ha (1853ac) has been listed for sale by auction on March 26 with Elders Albury.



It will be offered in two non-contingent portions, starting with the Maybank homestead block.

As such, it represents an opportunity for an investor to acquire a well-located, highly regarded mixed farming property of scale, while also offering add-on possibilities for neighbouring landholders.

Situated at Cookardinia, 18 kilometres north of Holbrook and 60km south of Wagga Wagga, Maybank sits at the western end of the Billabong Valley.

The property is described as 95 per cent arable, rising from alluvial flats to gently undulating red loam country with a scattering of predominantly yellow and grey box trees for shade and shelter.

Pastures are a mix of phalaris, ryegrass, sub-clovers and lucerne with a long history of topdressing and liming, supplemented by annual fodder and forage crops.

About 180ha is also sown to winter cash crops on a wheat/canola rotation, principally on the Part High Plain portion.

Average rainfall is 650-675mm and the property is watered by 21 dams and a bore with solar submersible pump reticulating to paddock troughs.

The main enterprise is a self-replacing Angus herd of some 400 breeders and replacements.



Calves are typically sold as yearlings, and supplemented by seasonal trading of cattle or sheep.

Maybank is also home to Meg Wade's Castlebar Endurance Arabian stud.

Hand feeding is still under way on Maybank, following a long, dry summer, although hopes are high that the front due to cross the continent this week could deliver a well-timed autumn 'break'.

A feature of Maybank is its 64-square rendered brick homestead.



The impressive structure was built 20 years ago to an interior decorator's design and set amid established lawns and trees - the latter including a century-old lemon scented gum.

The four-bedroom home contains formal lounge and dining rooms, a modern, open-plan gourmet kitchen/family room, polished timber and tile floors and a covered outdoor entertaining area.

Open fires and slow combustion heating are complemented by ducted and split system air conditioning, while an 8kw solar system provides water heating and back-to-grid power.

The homestead is flanked by a three-car garage, and additional accommodation is provided by a four-bedroom cottage, currently rented at $120 per week.

Working infrastructure includes a large set of undercover steel cattle yards with concrete floor, round yard, crush, bugle forcing yard and race.



There is also a three-stand shearing shed, machinery and hay sheds and silo.

The property is subdivided into 27 main paddocks serviced by a laneway system, much of the fencing having been erected during the present ownership.

Listing agent David Gittoes said similar properties had sold in the district in recent times for between $4500 and $5000 an acre ($11,115-$12,350/ha) and Maybank was attracting good inquiry.

Agent: David Gittoes, 0409 362 722. Elders Albury.



