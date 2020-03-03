Journalists lament closure of AAP after 85 years

There has been a wave of support for the 180 staff employed by Australian Associated Press (AAP) after it was announced today that the newswire service would close after 85 years.

Australia's AAP Newswire supplies news content to national and global newspapers, broadcast outlets and digital additions and also includes the Pagemasters editorial service.



CEO Bruce Davidson confirmed the service will close at the end of June while Pagemasters will close at the end of August because it had become "unsustainable" in the current media climate.



Journalists from across the country have taken to social media to express their sadness at the news.



Rashida Yosufzai wrote on Twitter: "I remember being on work experience at AAP, following a reporter around as she filed story after story with a copytaker over the phone from her notepad, running across Sydney covering crime, then courts, then an arts announcement. I marvelled. And one day, I got a cadetship."

Fleur Brown wrote on Twitter: "Thanks for all that you do and have done over the years. AAP has been a backbone for agile reporting in Australia. Sad day."

AAP is owned by Nine, News Corp Australia, The West Australian and Australian Community Media.

According to AAP, the service has more than 180 staff spread across every Australian state and territory, plus New Zealand, Los Angeles and London.



"In addition there are about 100 freelance photographers. And scores more contractors working for Pagemasters", APP said.