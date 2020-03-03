Producers protest Paradise proposal

SOLUTIONS are available to fix Paradise Dam but the Queensland government isn't listening.

That's according to speakers at a protest of more than 100 people outside the Bundaberg Courthouse earlier today, where the Paradise Dam Commission of Inquiry was underway.

The crowd featured representatives from along the horticulture and sugarcane supply chain, including some of Queensland's largest growers.

Brandishing banners with pointed messages at Queensland premiere Annastacia Palaszczuk and water minister, Dr Anthony Lynham, the crowd made its presence known with many motorists sounding their horns in support as tractors did laps around the block to slow traffic.

State water body, Sunwater, is currently assessing a shortlist of civil contractors to lower the wall of the 300,000 megalitre Paradise Dam by 5m after safety concerns were raised about the dam's integrity.

At certain points, the crowd burst into chants of "save Paradise", spurred on by protest organiser, farmer and local businesswoman, Judy Plath.

Ms Plath said the protest was about raising the awareness of what's at stake and getting the government's attention.

"We wanted to highlight how important Paradise Dam is to this region; not just the farmers but by the people who are employed directly by farmers," she said.

"We don't want them to knock five or 10 metres off the dam, we want them to fix it and maintain the current capacity.

"I hope they get the message but we are prepared to do this as many times as we need to."

NEED: Farmer and businesswoman, Judy Plath, says the protest was about bringing awareness to how many people would be affected by the reduced capacity of Paradise Dam.

She said it was also about letting the community know there were ways to fix the dam.

It was a view endorsed by citrus producer and protest supporter, Michael McMahon.

"We want the government to understand that there are options available to remediate the dam, as it is, where it is, at its full supply level," Mr McMahon said.

What has the government got to hide? - Michael McMahon

He said Sunwater was still withholding documents about the state of the dam which could be useful in exploring other remediation options.

"What has the government got to hide?" he said.

There is a solution and that is to fix the dam wall, not run advertisements that will only add to farmers' stress. - Bree Grima, Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers

Sunwater has been advertising on local media in the Bundaberg region that those with concerns about Paradise Dam should seek professional counselling or contact a GP.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director, Bree Grima, lashed out at the advertisements, calling them "an insult to the people who have invested in the region based on guarantees from the state government".

"The solution to peoples' concerns is to fix the dam to guarantee water security - as was promised when famers invested in their properties - not to run advertisements trying to shift the responsibility onto individuals," Ms Grima said.

ATTENTION: Local media cover the Paradise Dam protest outside the Bundaberg Courthouse.

"The steadfast refusal of the minister for natural resources, mines and energy, Dr Anthony Lynham, to consider any option other than to reduce the dam's wall by up to 12 metres is the cause of any angst for local farmers and their employees.

"There is a solution and that is to fix the dam wall, not run advertisements that will only add to farmers' stress."

Ms Grima said only fixing Paradise Dam would ensure the mental health of farmers and their employees.

OPTIONS: An illustration taken from the Sunwater Major Projects Overview document showing the two options for fixing Paradise Dam.

In May 2019, the Sunwater board announced the Paradise Dam Improvement project featuring two options:

A) A full upgrade to maintain full current supply.

A full upgrade to maintain full current supply. B) Lower the spillway by between 10 and 12m.

"There is only one option that helps farmers, and that is Option A. Fix Paradise Dam and fix the region's future," Ms Grima said.

CALL: Citrus grower, Michael McMahon, addresses the media, calling on the government to release all the documents surrounding the Paradise Dam wall.

At a shed meeting of macadamia growers in Bundaberg last week, growers and nut processors were urged to donate money to funding extra reports into possible fixes for the dam wall.

Good Fruit & Vegetables contacted the office of Queensland agriculture minister, Mark Furner but was referred to the office of the water minister, Dr Anthony Lynham.

Dr Lynham said things were moving along.



"As I told Parliament last month, Building Queensland is undertaking an accelerated assessment on options for the future of the dam," Dr Lynham said.

"As part of this it is exploring alternate water supply options to ensure future water security for the region, including the final revised spillway height and the final full supply level for the dam.

"This assessment will take into account the region's needs and demand for water and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of this year.

"In the meantime, the need to take action is clear to reduce risks to the community of Bundaberg and surrounding areas before the 2020-21 wet season.

"We cannot afford delays."

