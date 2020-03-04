Role of invoice factoring in insolvencies raised

THE AUSTRALIAN Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell has acknowledge the problematic nature of the practice of invoice factoring, where a business sells its accounts receivable to a third party in exchange for quick finance.

The matter was raised as part of Ms Carnell's presentation to the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) grains group annual conference in Moama, NSW, last week.

In terms of the ongoing problem of grain trader insolvencies members of the crowd said they were worried factored invoicing could help mask a company's true financial position and make them difficult to accurately assess via a credit check.

It was revealed at the meeting that some of the grain companies that went under had used invoice factoring before entering administration.

Ms Carnell, investigating the matter as part of her organisation's review into it was difficult to regulate as the process was a useful financial instrument when used according to its intended purpose, however she supported making changes that would make it harder to use to reduce transparency.

"It can be great for cash flow, you've got contracts out to 30 days and you want the money in five days, if you're willing to take a slight haircut for the pleasure then I don't think that is a big issue," she said.

"I'm not sure using reverse factoring for invoices further out than that is necessary."

She pointed to the example of British construction giant Carillion. which had been using invoice factoring prior to its collapse early last year as how the concept could lead to a company's cash flow problems going undiagnosed.

Ms Carnell conceded at present there was little that could be done under current regulations to compel businesses to reveal if they were using invoice factoring.

"It is not a requirement at present."