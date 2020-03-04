Get involved in administration process

SHOULD grain growers be unlucky enough to be owed money by a grain buyer that has gone belly-up the small business ombudsman has some frank advice, warning that the administrators would not necessarily be acting in small, unsecured creditors' best interests at all times.

"Make sure if your customer becomes insolvent, contact the external administrator to make sure you are recorded as a creditor and attend meetings throughout the process and be involved," Kate Carnell told the crowd at the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) grains group conference in Moama last week.

She said it was not a case of the administrator always knowing best about how to manage a company if it was kept operational during the administration phase.

"Voluntary administrators, they are often from a big accounting firm and now they are running a company that deals in something they may not be that familiar with, make sure you stay in touch and find out what their plans are."

If the company was to be wound up Ms Carnell said there was also a focus on getting preferential payments back, but this did not necessarily favour unsecured creditors.

She said the issue of how companies are wound up and the impact that had on small business had been highlighted time and again through her organisation's insolvency practices inquiry.

"The inquiry process has identified a lack of transparency for the small business owner when a creditor commenced debt recovery action," she said.

"Small business owners felt they had lost control and that they were unable to contribute to, or obtain copies of reports by insolvency practitioners."

Ms Carnell said statistics painted a sombre picture for small business owners looking to recoup money from businesses in administration.

"We saw 7500 businesses go into administration last year, most of them with no assets.

"The reality is that 96 per cent of creditors in this group get between 0 and 11cents in the dollar."