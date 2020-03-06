Rated 'egg-cellent' for sustainability

EGG RESEARCH: Australian Eggs managing director Rowan McMonnies.

Poached, fried or in cake batter, eggs are a staple in the majority of Australian households, but have you ever questioned the industry's sustainability credentials?

Producing 800 million more eggs each year than it did 20 years ago, the Australian layer hen flock has saved an estimated 30,000 tonnes of carbon through more efficient feed processes in recent decades.

According to Australian Eggs, the industry's member owned research and development corporation, the average laying hen is now capable of producing an extra 38 eggs per annum, while consuming five per cent less feed.



Released this week, the Australian Egg Industry Sustainability Report breaks down how the egg industry has progressed in areas such as hen welfare, food security, environmental outcomes and rural livelihoods.



Based on community canvassing conducted by the CSIRO, the report captures the views of thousands of Australians in an effort to better understand evolving community expectations.

Australian Eggs managing director Rowan McMonnies said the industry was lowering its carbon footprint and better conserving resources in-line with evolving mainstream community expectations.



"Eggs are in 95 per cent of Australian households and are a staple in the national diet," he said.



Mr McConnies said while compared to other animal protein industries, eggs already had a relatively low carbon footprint, there was an expectation from the community that you could always do better.

"The CSIRO's community research showed us that Australians expect to see all industries reducing their impacts over time," he said.



Mr McMonnies said productivity improvements across the egg industry had coincided with a lowering of the environmental footprint through better genetics, improved farm management, uptake of on-farm solar and new waste management technologies.



"Sustainability is more than just good environmental stewardship so we've also invested in a significant up-skilling of the national egg farm workforce to raise animal husbandry standards and created a new risk assessment tool to help farmers stay profitable.



"We're making these improvements because they're the right thing to do, but it was pleasing to see in the CSIRO's community research report that trust in the egg industry increased over the last year."



Mr McMonnies said the 2020 Sustainability Framework Report completes the second annual cycle of a three year program of engagement with Australians, designed to ensure the industry farms eggs in a manner that is socially, environmentally and economically sustainable.