'Winging' over millennials, KFC called to sign chook welfare code

World Animal Protection have launched a campaign calling on KFC Australia to sign a 'Better Chicken Commitment'.

Arguing that the largest purchasing demographic of fried chicken products is millennials, the advocacy group claims that by not aligning with the age-groups values, businesses will ultimately miss out on sales.

World Animal Protection head of campaigns Ben Pearson said policies like The Better Chicken Commitment could take years to fully implement, so it was important for companies start committing to better conditions today.



"It's encouraging to see millennials are conscious of welfare when shopping for chicken and are willing to pay more for higher welfare products," he said.



"By the time these younger shoppers are more frequently purchasing chicken, due to factors such as a growing family or being financially independent, they will put their dollar behind the companies aligning with high welfare."

Mr Pearson said KFC Australia's international counterparts in six European countries, including Germany and Denmark, as well as KFC in the UK, had already signed the Commitment.

"Looking at the research, demonstrating a commitment to the welfare of chickens presents a business for supermarkets and fast-food outlets to capture the next generation, conscious consumer," he said.

Research conducted by Pure Profile on Australians aged 18 to 65 claimed millennials ranked the highest in multiple categories related to the consumption of chicken products.

The report also claimed millennials were highly conscious of animal welfare, with more than half saying they make an active effort to research and buy high welfare chicken.

