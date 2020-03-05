Longreach property Russleigh on the market

THE 22,125 hectare (54,671 acres) Longreach pastoral property Russleigh is on the market for $7.1 million through Adcock Partners Property and Livestock.



Owned by three generations of the Towner/Watts family since 1949, Russleigh is being offered for sale with operating plant and equipment.

The property is located 140km south west of Longreach and 80km west of Isisford. It features a strong balance of gently undulating open to lightly timbered stony Mitchell downs country, interspersed with coolibah lined creek systems.

All but 6km of the boundary has been exclusion fenced.

The property is divided into eight main paddocks plus holding paddocks.

Russleigh is watered by 21 earth tanks plus semi-permanent waterholes in the Barcoo-Thompson divide creek systems traversing the property.

Improvements include a large five bedroom lowset Queenslander style timber homestead, 12 person shearers' accommodation, six stand electric shearing shed with steel yards, crutching shed with portable steel yards, two large steel machinery sheds and workshop, and two sets of steel cattle yards with crush and loading ramps.

Historically, the property has been mostly a wool growing and sheep breeding operation, but in recent years has expanded to cattle.

Russleigh is being offered for private sale at $130/acre including plant.

Contact Andrew Adcock, 0407 674 972, Adcock Partners Property and Livestock.

