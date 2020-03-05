PETER and Shari Knudsen and family, Coondarra, Chinchilla, have bought the significant Maranoa property, Mount Lonsdale, prior to auction.

Offered by the Douglas family, the 8146 hectare (20,131 acre) freehold property is located 14km north of Mungallala.

The sale price has not been disclosed. The property was scheduled to auctioned online by Resolute Property Group on March 12.

Resolute Property Group's promotional video for Mount Lonsdale.

Comprising of a very attractive mix of downs and developed brigalow country, the property has been systematically developed by the Douglas family during the past 73 years.

Mount Lonsdale is said to have a carrying capacity of 1400-1500 adult cattle equivalents.



A key feature is an impressive, near new set of cattle yards, which were built in 2013. There is also an attractive a property map of assessable vegetation (PMAV), and there are large areas of blade ploughed, pulled and pelleted developed areas.



Mount Lonsdale has an impressive set of cattle yards, which were built in 2013.

The property is watered by two bores, four major dams and multiple smaller dams. The bores are interconnected and service each of the paddocks via mostly 63mm poly pipe.

The property is on the inside of the wild dog barrier fence and is fully exclusion fenced.



There is also a five bedroom homestead as well as a second five bedroom residence.

The marketing of Mount Lonsdale was handled by Ben Forrest and Grant Veivers from Resolute Property Group.

The story Mount Lonsdale sold prior to auction | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.