VFF delivers spray over rail project

THE VICTORIAN Farmers Federation (VFF) has run out of patience with the delays around the completion of the flagship Murray Basin Rail Project.

At the VFF grains group conference members voted unanimously on a strongly worded resolution demanding action from the government on the $440 million project that is currently stalled due to budget over-runs.

"There is less capacity now than if it wasn't touched, it isn't what we asked for, it is not what we wanted and needs to be fixed," said VFF president David Jochinke.

Mr Jochinke said the VFF acknowledged the need to reassess the business plan, with the initial plan allocating a woefully inadequate budget for the works that needed to be done, but equally said it was now time for the government to act.

"We acknowledge the need to get it right, but with the rail freight advisory council working with those developing the plan we expect things to happen," Mr Jochinke said.

"The entire project as it has gone up until now would have got an F when I was at school and we demand the government fixes up the mess."

The Murray Basin rail project was launched to great fanfare and was to standardise freight lines in north-west Victoria including the Mildura, Murrayville, Sea Lake and Manangatang lines and allow more efficient rail freight of agricultural produce to key markets and ports.

David Jochinke, VFF president, is calling for action on the Murray Basin Rail Project.

However the project has been beleaguered with problems with the $440 million budget all spent and work on the Sea Lake and Manangatang lines not even started.

The VFF, together with the Rail Freight Alliance, has been lobbying the State Government to honour its commitment to the project but little has happened over the past year.

Mr Jochinke, however, was hopeful things could ramp up again soon.

"We've given the parties time and we do want to see the project done right and include the features needed but now we feel we need to put the pressure to get things moving once more."

"This is a project with a lot of benefit to agriculture and we don't want to see the opportunity, not to mention the money already spent, wasted.

The motion from the grains group conference read:

"Victorian growers demand the State Government allocate funds required to complete the Murray Basin Rail Project according to the business plan, with the standardising of broad gauge lines 80 kilometre an hour capacity and 21 tonne axle load capacity."

Mr Jochinke said the cost-benefit analysis from the project meant it should be a no-brainer for government to contribute.

"You look at the cost of the level crossing replacements, they have spent $8.3 billion on them so far, all we are talking is the amount spent on one single rail overcrossing and that would pay for the entirety of the Murray Basin project and open up prospects for agriculture in the entire north and west of the state."

"Our message is that you can afford so many investments in town, it is time to give us what we deserve, what we demand and what we were promised."

Members at the conference said grain freight logistics would be a nightmare with the current infrastructure should there be a big harvest in the Mallee.

"It would have been chaos to shift if there was a bumper harvest to move," one delegate at the meeting said.