The Patrick heads to auction

STANDOUT 16,547 hectare (40,889 acre) Barcaldine property The Patrick is set to test the central western Queensland property market.



Located 20km south and 85km north of Blackall with a 20km frontage to the Landsborough Highway, the well watered and well developed property will be auctioned by Ruralco Property, GDL Real Estate on April 8.

Offered by Stewart and Anna Weir, Amaroo, Alice Springs, The Patrick has mainly loam to red soils with good stands of buffel, which respond very quickly to rain. The balance is heavier darker pebbly soils. Some 6000ha has been pulled and 480ha has been blade ploughed. There are also native grasses and herbages.

The Patrick has a large, well kept four bedroom home set in an established garden.

The property has a wide range of timbers including bauhinia, beefwood, bloodwood, ironwood, dead finish, box, sandalwood, leopardwood, gidyea and coolibah.



The Patrick is divided into 11 main and eight holding paddocks.

All paddocks have access to an extensive laneway system and a number of waters are controlled with trap coolers. The fencing is described as being in good order with some renewed in the past 18 months.

Country on the southern side of the property is part of an exclusion fence cluster.

Water is a feature of The Patrick. There are three capped bores supplying some 40 troughs and 20 tanks across the property. The trough system is backed up with an earth tank and seasonal holes along the extensive double frontage to Patrick Creek and the Alice River.



The homestead complex includes a large, well kept four bedroom home set in an established garden. There is also a three bay machinery shed, a garage with a workshop, two sets of steel cattle yards, and a six stand shearing shed.

Marketing agent Des Cuffe said The Patrick was particularly notable for its location and quick responding country.



"The owners have undertaken an extensive program constructing a laneway system throughout the property, controlling waters and improving waters to allow for the ease of management of livestock," Mr Cuffe said.

Contact Des Cuffe, 0437 035 017, or Ben Pelizzari, 0447 516 098, Ruralco Property, GDL Real Estate.



