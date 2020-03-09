Regional imbalances hit market

There is a divergence within the Australian wheat market, with prices in NSW and Vic falling sharply into the end of last week, while prices in SA and WA lifted.

The price signals being sent indicate that either demand is falling in the eastern states, or that at least current supplies relative to demand are now much more comfortable. In contrast, supplies left in SA and WA appear to be tight, with strong competition between exporters and local domestic end-users for the available stocks.

One would anticipate that overall grain demand is now falling in the key NSW market. The rains to date are revitalising pasture growth, and at the margin we will see less grain needed to feed sheep and cattle that were retained on-farm during the peak of the drought.

MARKET UPDATE: The weekly movements in wheat prices. Source: Malcolm Bartholomaeus.

We should also see a drop in cattle entering feedlots simply because paddock feed is returning. The turn-off of livestock will also reduce as the flock and herd rebuild gets under way, also resulting in fewer cattle entering the feedlot system.

It is probably fair to suggest that the extent of the rains that have fallen were not forecast, so the reduced grain demand is probably a surprise to market participants. The expectations would have been that against relatively stable demand, wheat and barley supplies into the eastern states markets would remain tight until we got to harvest late this year.

It now almost looks as though too much grain has been booked to move east from SA and WA. At the same time, estimates of the final crop size in both those states have been wound back. It is entirely possible that this has now generated a shortage of grain in those two states, while movements from west to east are now generating an oversupply of grain in the east.

An inability for the Australian industry to gather good, timely data on production, demand and grain stocks means that the collective decisions of many individual players in the market from growers to domestic traders to exporters (and importers) will result in imbalances at the regional level.

When this occurs, people lose. There will be growers still holding grain against the sharp drop in prices in eastern Australia. There will be traders who have paid peak prices for grain who may be caught with high priced grain if they had not forward sold at the time of purchasing. There will be end-users who have paid high prices for grain that they may now not need. There will be exporters trying to accumulate grain at prices that are well above export parity.