Baralaba: Illa-Langi auction on April 7

GOOD interest is expected in the Sainsbury family's Baralaba property Illa-Langi, which will be auctioned in Moura on April 7.

Covering 601 hectares (1486 acres), Illa-Langi is located on Baralaba-Rannes Road, 14km from Baralaba.

The Sainsburys have been carrying about 220-250 steers on the block.

The property consists of a mix of scrub soils originally timbered with brigalow, blackbutt, bauhinia and bottle trees. A percentage of the property has been blade ploughed and sown to improved pastures.

Illa-Langi has secure water from the Benleith Water Board, which is reticulated to seven water points throughout the property, six dams and semi-permanent holes in Gerry's Creek.

There are 11 main paddocks, with horse and weaner paddocks in close proximity to the house and yards. There is also a newly constructed set of steel cattle yards with a vet crush, covered concrete work area, five-way pound, branding cradle, and a single deck loading ramp.

The attractive three bedroom homestead set in an established garden features a modern kitchen, renovated bathroom, office, sleepout and polished timber floors. Other improvements include a machinery shed, four bay garage, workshop, hay shed and stables.

Selling agent Brad Hanson, Hourn and Bishop Qld, said Illa-Langi was a great opportunity to purchase strong cattle country with secure water in a highly sort after location.

"Illa-Langi would suit either a breeding, backgrounding or fattening enterprise," Mr Hanson said.

Illa-Langi will be sold on a walk-in walk-out basis.

Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, or Gary Bishop, 0439 982 588, Hourn & Bishop Qld.

