Visit to Pakistan a win-win

Building international research capacity not only benefits some of the poorest nations of the world, it can also deliver value to Australian farmers.

Recently returned from Pakistan, a group of Australian researchers, farmers and agronomists believe efforts to boost Pakistani pulse production ultimately delivers back home.



An initiative of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research, the group travelled as part of a larger project, led by Charles Sturt University, which aims to increase the productivity and profitability of pulse production systems in Pakistan.



Charles Sturt University Professor of food science Chris Blanchard said international research projects deliver tangible benefits to both countries.



"The intention of ACIAR projects is to provide assistance to those who need it most, but there is always some great benefits back to Australia as well," he said.

CHICKPEA MARKET: Grain producer Andrew Earle recently visited Pakistan as part of an ACIAR project aimed at lifting Pakistani production. Photo: Chris Blanchard

"Pakistan have been growing chickpeas and other pulse crops for thousands of years.

"It is an opportunity to learn things from people who have a cultural background in growing pulses."

Prof Blanchard said while there were many agronomic examples, such as access to new or different chickpea genetics and traits, others benefits included building our export market.

"One of the really useful things we gained from working with our Pakistani colleagues is their in-depth knowledge of chickpeas, particularly in terms of what is important for quality," he said.

"Pakistan is a really important market for Australian chickpeas, so if we can get a better understanding of what Pakistani consumers value in pulses, then it really helps us to breed varieties that are better targeted."

FARM VISIT: A group of Australian farmers, researchers and agronomists recently travelled to Pakistan as part of an Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research project. Photo: Chris Blanchard

Prof Blanchard said taking farmers across to Pakistan added extra value, with farmers being able to explore practical aspects to the different farming systems, despite language barriers.

"We selected three really outstanding farmers, John Minogue from Barmedman NSW, John Bennett from Nhill Victoria and Andrew Earle who farms north of Mungindi in southern Queensland," he said.



Prof Blanchard said another participant int he tour was agronomist Penelope Heuston.

"Penelope is a really important part of the project, she supplies a lot of the technical input for the project," he said.

"She is also an amazing advocate for women in agriculture, and that is a really important part of what we are trying to achieve in Pakistan."

Prof Blanchard said one of the farming system differences which stuck out between the two countries was Pakistan's lack of a crop rotation or sequence.



"Some of their farmers have very fixed views on what crops should grow where, and there can be a reluctance to try something different," he said.

"Some areas we visited they have grown chickpeas in the paddock every year for as long as they can remember.

"Based on the Australian experience, a robust crop sequence could be useful in these systems."

Prof Blanchard said in answer to people who asked whether these projects built competition in the market, he felt that was not an issue.

"I suspect we get more out of this project than our Pakistani partners some times," he said.

"The intention of the project is to work with the poorest of the poor, with the aim to alleviate poverty.



"We know that in countries where there is poverty and poor economic conditions, it can lead to some extremely negative outcomes.

"Overall there is a benefit to those of us in Australia."