MACINTYRE River jewell Moseley Dene has sold for an undisclosed price prior to auction.



Held by the Ubergang family for four generations and comprising of 1366 hectares (3376 acres), the property is located five minutes outside of Inverell.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Moseley Dene.

Moseley Dene's heavy self mulching black soils have achieved outstanding yields for a variety of crops for more than a for 100 years. The property has also produces top quality weaners and prime cattle.

There are two sets of all weather access cattle yards on the property as well as a unused 300 head feedlot.



The Moseley Dene aggregation is regarded as a jewel on the Macintyre River.

Improvements include a homestead, two cottages, sheds and a silo complex.

Moseley Dene was scheduled to be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Sydney on March 6.



The marketing of Moseley Dene was handled by Andrew Starr, Bruce Birch, and Ron Berkley, Ray White Rural.

The story Moseley Dene sold before auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.