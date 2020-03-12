Titan team says hay creates demand for loaders

OF ALL the agricultural sectors it has been hay that has taken a quantum leap forward in the past couple of years.

The strong demand from the north has meant hay has been transported distances seemingly thought impossible just three years ago.

Even straw, the least valuable of all feed stocks, has regularly been freighted from Victoria to Queensland.

It has meant that investment in fodder making gear and storage sheds has gone through the roof.

But farmers have also realised there is one other aspect to an efficient hay operation - a good loader.

While the pensioned off tractor can be hooked up with forks, there are limitations and a purpose built loader can come into its own.

Luke Scott, Titan Heavy Industries, said farmers at last week's Wimmera Machinery Field Days were keen to get hold of his company's range of loaders.

"The hay job has really created a lot of demand, the hay part of businesses is becoming more important and farmers want a reliable, efficient loader."

"A good loader can help out with the stacking process and make things run quicker and more efficiently which is what everyone wants."

He said his company's range of loaders could also be used in other applications on-farm.

"They are perfect for loading and unloading trucks, they are a versatile machine."